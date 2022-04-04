 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $450,000

Spacious, 5 Bed, 3.5 bath Home with 2 car garage, fenced yard, & huge bonus room! Formal Dining Room with wainscoting, crown molding & bay window! Spacious Great Room features gas fireplace, ceiling fan/light & tons of natural light! Spacious Kitchen features plenty of counter (work) space, granite countertops, tons of cabinetry for storage & breakfast area. 2 Huge Primary Bedrooms, one on the main level & one on upper level! Main level Primary Bedroom is a permitted addition (2017) (Please see attachments for permits). Large Laundry on main with built in cabinetry for storage! Secondary Bedrooms & Huge Bonus Room with closet on upper level. This home is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in the neighborhood. Seller is the original owner of the home and it has been impeccably maintained. Conveniently located close to Concord Mills shopping mall with plenty of restaurants, shopping & entertainments! Community features: Pool, Basketball Courts, Tennis Courts & Playground!

