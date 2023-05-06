Move-in ready 5 bed /4 full bath home with a 2 car garage minutes from downtown Concord, shopping, dining, and major roadways. Our favorite features of the home include the open floor plan, extra long driveway for guest parking, oversized garage with room for storage, deck, laminate wood flooring, kitchen with tile backsplash, recessed lights, white cabinets, island & more, TWO primary suites (one on the main and one upstairs) with walk-in closets and en suite baths, the primary closet on the main has a closet system & every bedroom has a walk-in closet, NO HOA DUES, extra wide lot with lots of privacy especially to the left side of the home, updated neutral paint & carpet and so much more. Seller offering a one year home warranty with First American with acceptable offer. Schedule your appointment to view today.
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $475,000
