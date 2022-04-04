 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $475,000

Welcome home! This home in Concord is truly the best of both worlds offering the proximity of vibrant downtown historic Concord and yet the quiet, HOA-free, huge .98 acre lot.The home regally sits off the street, offering soaring views of the streetscape. Upon entry, there is a large dining area that opens to the ample great room area and lovely, well-appointed kitchen/ breakfast. The primary bedroom on the main level and spa-like master bath are tucked away privately. Two spacious bedrooms/bath area also conveniently located on the main level. Upstairs is a fun loft/bonus area, a full bathroom, and two additional bedrooms. Outside is truly magical with a sweet outdoor terrace area, a fire pit, a huge fenced yard, plenty of parking, and two functional outbuildings. All of this and low taxes plus great Cabarrus County schools- don't miss this one!

