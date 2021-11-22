5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $479,900

 Skip to main content
Very well maintained, immaculate 3029 sq ft home in Glen Grove neighborhood. 5 bedrooms design w/guest suite downstairs. 3 full bathrooms. Spacious dinette area with bay extension. Kitchen w/granite countertops, gas stove with double oven, SS appliances, tile backsplash; open to a great room with gas log fireplace that turns on with a flip of a switch. Formal dining room. Coffee/wine nook between kitchen and formal dining room. Large walk in pantry. Beautiful dark stained hardwood throughout downstairs. Carpet in guest suite on main floor and remaining 4 bedrooms upstairs. Large master suite with walk-in, and around closet. Laundry room upstairs. Game room/office/tv room at top of stairs. Finished 2 car garage. Nice cul-de-sac homesite with a patio that backs to greenspace. Neighborhood amenities include swimming pool, playground, walking trails and pond. Beautiful home, come see it today.

