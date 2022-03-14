5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $485,000

This large home on cul-de-sac in Moss Creek, has lots of potential. Private backyard with sunroom and patio. Home features eat in kitchen with huge island with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan with 2 story great room with ceiling fac and gas fireplace. Home has sunroom over looking private backyard. Home has two updated AC units. FULL bedroom and bath downstairs. Moss Creek offers an Olympic size pool with clubhouse and fitness center with elementary school and middle school located in the subdivision.