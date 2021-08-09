 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $485,000

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $485,000

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $485,000

Great location in Afton Village - walk to restaurants, gym and park !! This home has it all - great for large family or in-laws - Two Masters - one up and one down, 3 car garage with extra side parking pad. Home also features a sunroom, office, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, large rocking chair front porch and two private balconies. A private enclosed courtyard - great for grilling!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $243,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $243,000

Come make this one owner, charming 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome your own. Conveniently located close to everything Concord and Harrisburg ha…

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $96,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $96,900

  • Updated

3 bedroom, 2 bath doublewide located on a little over an acre (1.03) in Rowan County. This home offers a split bedroom floor plan, spacious ki…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts