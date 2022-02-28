 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $490,000

BRICK FRONT HOME IN SHEFFIELD MANOR. THIS HOME FEATURES AN OFFICE AND A BUTLERS PANTRY ON THE MAIN LEVEL. UPSTAIRS YOU WILL FIND 5 BEDROOMS THE 5TH COULD ALSO BE USED AS A BONUS ROOM

