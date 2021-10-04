Spacious home w/ many added options! Relax on the covered front porch or upper balcony. An inviting foyer anchors the home office complete w/ French Doors and the formal DRM. The DRM is connected to the kitchen via a butlers pantry full of cabinets w/ granite counter. The open kitchen offers a gas cook top, double wall oven, island/breakfast bar & walk in pantry. The kitchen is open to the breakfast nook & great room w/ gas log FP. Expand your living space into the Sunroom (Currently houses a pool table). A 1st Floor bdrm & full bath allows versatility! An open loft (currently set up as a BRM) w/ balcony access invites you upstairs. LRG primary suite offering double raised vanity, separate shower & soaker tub w/LRG walk in closet. 3 additional spacious bdrms, full bath & laundry rm complete the upstairs. Enjoy the private back yard that is fully fenced. Convenient location w/ community playground. A whole house generator and water filtration system convey along w/ many more extras.
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Patrons will now be able to take their alcoholic beverages and walk outdoors in Kannapolis' new West Avenue District.
It looks like Kannapolis is becoming a party town. This week the City Council approved creating a social district that will allow visitors to …
- Updated
"She was an angel sent from God, and she was always helping others. The rescue world will not be the same without her." Friends and colleagues remember Judy Poler.
A family is in mourning after a woman was found dead last week and her sister was charged with killing her.
- Updated
Week 7 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus…
- Updated
Leaving a legacy is what many people hope to do for their children. Most people leave only memories and material possessions for them. Few act…
DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said Sunday a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared.
- Updated
SALISBURY — A Rowan County officer was assaulted while attempting to assist two people who appeared to be disabled from narcotics, according t…
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT – The Cream of Cabarrus fifth-ranked Mount Pleasant Tigers continued their fast start to conference play, blanking South Stanly…
10-year-old Virginia girl who died of COVID had been assigned to walk sick students to school nurse's office, mom says
- Updated
A Suffolk child who died of COVID served as class "nurse," her mother wrote, walking all the sick children to the clinic.