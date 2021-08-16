Beautiful FULL BRICK home in upscale Christenbury neighborhood. Prefinished engineered hardwoods on main floor. High ceilings and solid wood doors on main level. Open-concept kitchen with SS GE Profile appliances overlooking family room and enclosed glass spacious sunroom with concreted stamped patio. Large family room with gas fireplace from floor to ceiling. Main floor has a guest bed room/office. Upstairs, you have a large Master BR and Master bath with separate shower from garden tub with walk-in closet, granite double vanities with antique fixture finishes. 3 additional bedrooms, Two have shared jack and jill bath and 1 room with bath that can be entered by hallway. 2nd floor Baths feature quartz countertops. Full Fescue grass fenced in yard with zoned irrigation system with mature trees that create privacy. Neighborhood amenities include clubhouse, pool, fitness room, playground, tennis/basketball courts, walking trails. Cox mill schools. Close to shopping and restaurants.
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $500,000
