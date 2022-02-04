 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $500,000

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $500,000

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $500,000

Beautiful CUSTOM BUILT Tudor style home situated on a private 1.57 acre lot in sought after Zemosa Acres! It features a flexible & open floorplan, grand 2 story foyer, living room, sunroom, a large owner's suite on the main level, & upstairs there is also a 2nd owner's suite/bonus room! There is another bonus room/BR with alot of side storage areas & one closet leads to the large (431SF) walk-in attic storage! Lovely great room with 10' ceiling, arched windows & a fireplace w/gas logs. The kitchen features a moveable island, granite countertops & alot of cabinets space, Bosch dishwasher, trash compactor, a 5 burner gas cooktop, and 2 ovens! The laundry/pantry has custom built-ins/pullouts. Nice oversized 2 car garage with a workshop area; HUGE DECK! Side fenced yard for your pets. Well for the irrigation; 2 wired buildings (one is open & the other has 2 sliders) offer nature views perfect for just lounging, or your private office/get away space *** THIS QUALITY HOME IS A MUST SEE!

