Don't miss the fantastic opportunity to own this delightful 2-story home in a prime location with access to nearby shopping malls and commercial places for your necessities and entertainment. As soon as you walk inside, you'll immediately notice the spacious living space filled with natural lights and warmth from the cozy fireplace. A chef's kitchen packed with excellent cabinetry, lovely countertops, and lots of space perfect for crafting your favorite meals, which you can enjoy in the well-lit dining area nearby. Immediately find comfort in this home's relaxing primary suite with an en-suite bath and walk-in closet. Additional 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths are also available to accommodate guests. A must-see indeed! Schedule your private tour now.
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $511,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
By any measure Jimmy Morrison lived an extraordinary life. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he returned home to Concord and, over five decades, b…
- Updated
CONCORD — Due to low vaccination rates and community spread of COVID-19, Cabarrus County announced the cancellation of the 2021 Cabarrus Count…
- Updated
“Gwen and I are extremely proud of him and happy for him that he has this amazing opportunity to fulfill a childhood dream of going into space.”
- Updated
A Concord woman was found dead by Cabarrus County Sheriff's deputies Monday during a welfare check, after she did not show up to work and couldn't be reached by phone.
- Updated
These are results from Friday’s Week 3 games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune’…
We live in interesting times. A global pandemic rages on. Businesses can’t find workers, with some limiting hours, closing some days. Other bu…
- Updated
“Quite frankly, beds are scarce,” said Dr. Sid Fletcher, senior vice president and chief clinical officer for Novant Health. “We are running short on resources.”
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT — For the second time in two weeks, Mount Pleasant had less than three days to prepare for an opponent.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Top-ranked Ragin’ Bulls take bite out of the Big Apple – er, Belmont South Point
- Updated
HARRISBURG – As country and western as their name suggests, the Hickory Ridge Ragin’ Bulls were in a New York state of mind Friday.
The Independent Tribune gives its Week 3 ranking of the top six high school football teams in Cabarrus County: