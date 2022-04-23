Where to begin with this stunning 5 bed 3 and 1/2 bath with a wooded backdrop! Beatiful newer home with so much natural light and open space! Around every turn you will find custom paint, upgraded lighting and plumbing fixtures, upgraded craftsman trim package, gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop and stainless steel appliances, solid surface flooring throughout the common areas on the main, 2 story great room, recessed lighting, Primary Suite on the main with dual sinks, a garden tub and walk-in shower, fenced in backyard with rear paver patio and more! This neighborhood features an inground pool, playground, and a dog park! Located just off 49 with easy access to the growing Harrisburg Town Center with new restaurants, a brand new Publix, and the new Harrisburg Park SPLASH PAD, playground and amphitheater! Nearby attractions include Frank Liske Park, Phar Mill Park, Pharr Mill Brewing, Cabarrus Brewing, Burn Boot Camp, Orange Theory, and Concord Mills. Showings start 4/23
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $515,000
