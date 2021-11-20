 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $520,000

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $520,000

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $520,000

Let the grand entrance of the 2-story foyer, 9-foot ceilings throughout, 8-foot doors on the first floor, and oversized windows welcome you to your new home! The first floor offers a full guest suite with a walk-in shower, formal dining room, expansive family room that flows directly into the kitchen, walk-in pantry across from your mud room, and a covered back patio with extended pavement. Moving to the second floor, you'll find a great-sized loft, 2 secondary bedrooms connected with a jack and jill bathroom, a 4th bedroom and full bathroom, large laundry room, and a fantastic owner's oasis. Expanded driveway, and fenced-in backyard with kids' playset overlooking a beautiful nature preserve. Walking distance to the pool!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Are you a teacher or state employee? Here's how much of a raise you'd get in NC budget

  • Updated

Nov. 16—RALEIGH — Teachers and other state employees have been waiting years for significant raises across the board. Here's what the compromise state budget — which Republican lawmakers released Monday and which Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he would sign — says about raises. Teacher raises Public school teachers would receive an average of 5% raises over the next two years. That breaks ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts