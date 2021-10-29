5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $525,000

Lovingly transformed into one of the nicest homes in the neighborhood! Beautiful brick home on a corner lot on a short cul-de-sac street. Front and rear stairways. Wood flooring throughout the versatile main level living areas – great room with gas log fireplace, sunroom, breakfast nook, formal dining, and a guest bedroom along with a full bath! Large laundry room with built-in dog bathing station! AMAZING kitchen! Soapstone counters, built in appliances, gorgeous backsplash, tons of cabinets, large island with custom countertop, seating/dining area! Secondary bedrooms up, one of which could be a bonus/office/playroom. Primary suite gracefully updated – even these great photos don’t do it justice! Huge walk-in with custom cabinetry+ original walk-in closet. Beautiful soaking tub, his and hers vanities w/quartz counter tops! Tons of windows throughout, fabulous outdoor living areas include deck and patio. Storage? Large garage, outside storage closet, and plenty of eve storage upstairs!