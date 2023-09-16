Beautiful Concord 5 bedroom 4 Full bathroom plus bonus home ready for it's new owners! Hardwood floors on the main level, tank less hot water heater, smart home automation are just few features. The kitchen is fully equipped with Antique White Cabinets, gas range, granite counter-tops, butler's pantry & HUGE walk in pantry! First floor has a bedroom & full bathroom perfect fro guest. The Primary Suite boasts large closet, trey ceiling, luxurious private bathroom complete with tiled shower and garden tub! There is a huge rec room at the top of the stairs, 3 additional bedrooms and 2 more bathrooms and laundry to finish up the upstairs. Backyard was built for entertainment, you can grill out on the deck, or sit and watch movies on your covered patio with outdoor projector and screen, that come with the home!