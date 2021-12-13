5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $529,900

Beautiful Custom Built Brick Home. Real hardwoods greet you as you enter. Main level with picturesque Two Story Great Room with Stucco Mantel Fireplace adjoined by large Dining Area and Breakfast Nook. Custom Kitchen with Double Ovens, Stainless Appliances, 42" Cabinets, Tile Backsplash and Granite. Private Primary bedroom with Garden Tub and separate oversized Shower, water closet and large Walk In closet. Split bedroom floorplan features Two more bedrooms on Main served by a spacious Hall Bath. Guest Suite with private bath on Main is perfect for Nursery, Office or In Laws. Oversized baseboards, crown molding , elegant columns and arches. Upstairs you will find a private living area with Bedroom, Full Bath and Bonus/Flex Room. Walk out attic storage space upstairs. Concrete Terrace and patio with built in grill for extended outdoor living. Morris Glen neighborhood features Pool and Tennis. LIFT IN GARAGE DOES NOT CONVEY, BEING REMOVED .