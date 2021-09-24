5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $535,000

Roof replaced April 2021. Rocking chair front porch welcomes you into this spacious home with a dedicated office, guest bedroom & bathroom on the main. Open floor plan with a gas fireplace in the great room & huge kitchen island are perfect for entertaining. Kitchen has granite counter tops, upgraded raised panel cabinets, gas range, eat-in island & stainless steel appliances. Sunroom off the breakfast room opens up to a large paver stone patio with an outdoor kitchenette to include a BBQ grill & firepit looking onto the spacious fenced in back yard with plenty of flowering landscaping. Upstairs is a large primary bedroom with an extra sitting area & two vanity bathroom with a garden tub & shower. Three more spacious bedrooms & bonus room with plenty of room for gaming, theater & more. Subdivision includes a clubhouse & community pool. Home is in a highly rated school district convenient to I-85, regional airport, shopping & restaurants. Ring doorbell & Bose speakers remain.