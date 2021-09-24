Roof replaced April 2021. Rocking chair front porch welcomes you into this spacious home with a dedicated office, guest bedroom & bathroom on the main. Open floor plan with a gas fireplace in the great room & huge kitchen island are perfect for entertaining. Kitchen has granite counter tops, upgraded raised panel cabinets, gas range, eat-in island & stainless steel appliances. Sunroom off the breakfast room opens up to a large paver stone patio with an outdoor kitchenette to include a BBQ grill & firepit looking onto the spacious fenced in back yard with plenty of flowering landscaping. Upstairs is a large primary bedroom with an extra sitting area & two vanity bathroom with a garden tub & shower. Three more spacious bedrooms & bonus room with plenty of room for gaming, theater & more. Subdivision includes a clubhouse & community pool. Home is in a highly rated school district convenient to I-85, regional airport, shopping & restaurants. Ring doorbell & Bose speakers remain.
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $535,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Week 5 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with those ranked in the Independent Tribune's C…
- Updated
A theft ring running out of a house in Harrisburg was located Thursday evening along with $250,000 of retail merchandise by Cabarrus County Sheriff's deputies.
- Updated
The Troutman Police Department arrested a Mooresville man Thursday who is suspected of breaking a glass door at the Iredell-Statesville Schools meeting on Tuesday night.
- Updated
HARRISBURG – The much-anticipated showdown between the Cream of Cabarrus’ top two teams was definitely all “show” for No. 1 Hickory Ridge and …
- Updated
PAGO PAGO, AMERICAN SAMOA -- American Samoa reported its first case of coronavirus on Friday.
- Updated
MOORESVILLE – Mount Pleasant coach Mike Johns knew his team faced an uphill battle on the road Friday night against a tough 4A opponent.
Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 6:
- Updated
The City of Kannapolis released its Christmas event scheduled starting with a kick off at Village Park with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Festival of Lights Saturday, November 20.
CONCORD – The Cabarrus Warriors had been in this position before – just last year, as a matter of fact:
Her fiance, Austin Eskew, said in an interview with NBC News the couple was unvaccinated due to infertility fears she had with the shot.