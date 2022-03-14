Looking for an all-brick family home w/a rare dual staircase open floor plan? Just a few of the custom features: heavy crown molding, transoms, french doors, bay window & built-ins. Custom stone was added to fireplace in 2-story Great Room. Plenty of white cabinetry in Gourmet Kitchen. Wainscoted Dining Room has cherry inlay flooring. Owners Suite on the Main w/ massive walk-in closet, free standing soaking tub, seamless shower & custom glass window. Additional guest ensuite w/ private shower in 2nd full bath on the main. Plenty of storage in the 2-story Walk-In Attic from the huge Bonus Room! Entertain guests under your Covered Patio & grill out on your deck in your fenced-in flat bkyd. Beautiful new custom double front doors w/ custom glass, in-ground irritation system & wired underground landscape lighting all were added. Newer hot water heater (2 years), newer HVAC systems (only 5 years w/ parts warranty) & 1 new heat pump motor on main level. A warm & lovingly maintained home!
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $535,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
CONCORD – Jaylan Jackson is accustomed to finding his way in in a new environment.
- Updated
CONCORD – More postseason basketball awards handed out, more Cabarrus County athletes in the receiving line.
- Updated
CONCORD – Cabarrus College of Health Sciences, in partnership with Cabarrus County School System and Atrium Health, will launch the Cabarrus H…
- Updated
A few months ago, LeAnn Ashley stared in silence at the mounds of books on her dining room table in Harrisburg and asked no one in particular,…
- Updated
Greetings from Frisco, Texas. I’m out here with the Charlotte 49er women’s basketball team for the Conference USA Tournament. I love basketbal…
- Updated
CONCORD – The results from Saturday’s state championship games from across North Carolina:
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: This Jay M. Robinson quintet wants to go out on top in ‘The Last Dance’
- Updated
CONCORD – They are good.
- Updated
RALEIGH — A new program in North Carolina is placing a "bounty" on invasive Bradford pear trees as they spread through forests in the state.
- Updated
Two of Cabarrus County’s favorite sons made their presence felt when the Atlantic Coast Conference announced its end-of-the-regular-season men…
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Vikings take top individual SPC honors; Concord has four all-conference picks
- Updated
CONCORD – This basketball season, Central Cabarrus owned the South Piedmont 3A Conference, going virtually unchallenged for the championship a…