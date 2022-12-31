5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $540,000

***SELLERS OFFERING UP TO 5k IN CLOSING COSTS***All the benefits of new construction w/o the waiting lists and extended build times! This immaculate Smart Home features 5BR, 4 BA in Austin Corners! Tons of upgrades including Coffer ceiling in Dining Room, two piece crown trim on first floor living areas and your very own oasis in the backyard w/ all seasons in mind. Beautiful gourmet kitchen that includes a large walk in pantry, butler pantry, large island, granite countertops, and subway tile backsplash. Upstairs you're welcomed w/ a large open loft area before entering the Primary Suite w/ Trey Ceiling, Sitting area and Huge Walk in Closet. The Luxurious Master Bathroom completes the suite with a tiled walk in shower, Garden Tub and dual vanities! This popular community is close to any desired amenity, including neighborhood pool, just minutes from I-85, shopping, restaurants and Concord Mills Mall, and all w/ a low HOA fee! Loan is likely assumable!