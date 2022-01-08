 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $541,000

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $541,000

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $541,000

Built in 2019, this Concord two-story home offers granite countertops, and a three-car garage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Year's first baby
Local News

New Year's first baby

  • Updated

Atrium Health Cabarrus was pleased to welcome the first baby of 2022 across the Atrium Health system at 1:51 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts