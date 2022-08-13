5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $545,000

Located in The Mills at Rocky River, this extremely well maintained 3000+ sf home shows like it's brand new. Beautiful chef's kitchen w/white cabinets, ss appliances, tiled backsplash, walk in pantry, island & QUARTZ countertops, overlooks the dining area & great room. Flex space can be used a dining room, or office. Guest room w/attached full bath on the main floor. Upstairs, there are 4 addt'l bedrooms, including a spacious owner's suite, complete w/ his & hers walk-in closets, en suite bath w/ dual vanities, & floor to ceiling tiled shower. The loft features natural sunlight, & would make a great family room or playroom. A full bath & laundry room complete the upper level. The backyard w/covered patio, is a blank canvas, waiting for your ideas to bring it to life. Resort style amenities, including a clubhouse, fitness room, beautiful in ground pool, playground, & walking trails, make it so you never need to leave home. Elementary & middle school are both located in the neighborhood.