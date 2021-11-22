 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $549,000

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $549,000

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $549,000

HELLO GORGEOUS! Beautifully remolded custom built 5 bed/4 full bath home in the gorgeous all brick neighborhood of Lanstone. The house features an open layout with Masters on the Main and 2nd floor. Walk in to an open entryway with views to the in-ground pool, stunning lighting and upscale details throughout. The HGTV inspired kitchen features STUNNING white/grey vein quartz countertops, white shaker cabinetry, gold fixtures, and a massive island for entertaining. The home has Stainless steel appliances including the Samsung touchscreen refrigerator! Other features include smart recess lighting, stone fireplace in living room, with another fireplace in the master on the main, vaulted ceilings in the 2nd story master, massive walk in closet, crown molding, agreeable gray paint throughout, fully tiled gorgeous showers, a covered pergola poolside with a built in grill and mini fridge, and a 3 car garage. Located 5 min from Harrisburg, shops, stores, restaurants, and fun! Agent owned.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Are you a teacher or state employee? Here's how much of a raise you'd get in NC budget

  • Updated

Nov. 16—RALEIGH — Teachers and other state employees have been waiting years for significant raises across the board. Here's what the compromise state budget — which Republican lawmakers released Monday and which Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he would sign — says about raises. Teacher raises Public school teachers would receive an average of 5% raises over the next two years. That breaks ...

Concord High School Principal named CCS Principal of the year
Local News

Concord High School Principal named CCS Principal of the year

  • Updated

 "Personally, the things that get me excited are being able to see that influence. Test scores are great, but they are not what we are here for. I am not going to see a kid in 20 years and say, 'Remember when you had a really good grade on that state test?' It is not going to happen," said Principal of the year Dr. Adam Auerbach.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts