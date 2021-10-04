Gorgeous home located in mature community in the heart of Concord! This home is privately situated on 1.64 acres with mature trees, landscaping and lots of space for outdoor entertaining and relaxing! First floor features a fully renovated kitchen in 2019 with quartz countertops, gas range, cream soft-close cabinets, tile backsplash, and pantry; formal dining room or office, living room, family room w/gas fireplace; billiards room w/wet bar; laundry with mud sink. First floor primary bedroom with sitting room/office; updated primary bathroom; and sunroom. Upstairs features spacious secondary bedrooms and bath, 4th bedroom with attached full bath, and huge 5th bed/bonus room great for entertainment. Pool table conveys! All skylights replaced in 2021, new black gutters 2021. *Seller providing 1yr Home Warranty to buyer!*
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $550,000
