5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $550,000

This stunning home is the perfect combination of modern living and outdoor entertaining. Boasting 5 spacious bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, there is plenty of room for the whole family. The open-concept main floor features beautiful wood flooring, a sleek kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large island that flows seamlessly into the dining and living areas. A guest en-suite on the main floor provides added convenience, and a separate office and bonus room offer space for work and play. Step outside onto the Outdoor Entertaining Oasis and be wowed by the built-in fire pit and grill, perfect for summer barbecues and cozy nights by the fire. The luxurious primary bedroom boasts a spa-like en-suite bathroom with a double vanity and a large soaker tub, as well as a generous walk-in closet. This house is located in a desirable neighborhood and is close to schools, shopping, and parks. Don't miss your chance to make this dream home yours!