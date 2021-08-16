5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $570,000

Luxury meets location! Formal Model home with all the bells and witless is waiting for you!! Designed for the modern buyer, this floorplan boasts an open-concept layout on the main floor to connect the living room, dining room, family room and large kitchen effortlessly, an ideal space for entertaining and relaxing. Located in the desirable The Mills at Rocky River, this home has 5 bedrooms (3 en suite), 4 full bathrooms, 2 half baths and a side load 3 car garage. Family room with coffered ceiling, a fire place and tons of natural light trough out the house. Sit in your screened in covered porch with a stone fire place and relax at any time, all year round. Media room is set up with speakers and is ready for movie night! When you move in, you'll be part of a neighborhood with resort style amenities and top rated schools (which 2 are located inside the neighborhood). Don't take my word for it, schedule an appointment and come see it for yourself, you will be glad you did it.