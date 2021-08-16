Luxury meets location! Formal Model home with all the bells and witless is waiting for you!! Designed for the modern buyer, this floorplan boasts an open-concept layout on the main floor to connect the living room, dining room, family room and large kitchen effortlessly, an ideal space for entertaining and relaxing. Located in the desirable The Mills at Rocky River, this home has 5 bedrooms (3 en suite), 4 full bathrooms, 2 half baths and a side load 3 car garage. Family room with coffered ceiling, a fire place and tons of natural light trough out the house. Sit in your screened in covered porch with a stone fire place and relax at any time, all year round. Media room is set up with speakers and is ready for movie night! When you move in, you'll be part of a neighborhood with resort style amenities and top rated schools (which 2 are located inside the neighborhood). Don't take my word for it, schedule an appointment and come see it for yourself, you will be glad you did it.
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $570,000
The City of Concord held a groundbreaking ceremony with Cabarrus County and LMG for the $70 million dollar development project that was approved last year.
Masks are currently optional to start the year in Cabarrus County Schools, but there will be further discussion on the matter at a meeting Monday, Aug. 16.
Johnson C. Smith football player from Statesville landed a Bojangles endorsement. He joins UNC, Clemson athletes lending names to chain.
A Statesville native and redshirt freshman receiver at Johnson C. Smith University has become the first athlete from an HBCU to ink an endorsement deal with Bojangles.
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Concord native was recently promoted in rank to captain while serving at Naval Air Systems Command.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Kannapolis City Schools Superintendent Kevin Garay said. “We’re excited. We appreciate the work of HR and Finance and working together to kind of hammer out a proposal.”
This is one of my favorite times of year. School is getting ready to start. Football season starts next week. And baseball season is still goi…
For almost 40 years I was the public health director of Cabarrus County. Throughout all those years, I was proud that our county was considere…
“We’re excited about this new phase,” Legg said, “we’re excited about this new part of the project.”
And at the end, they cheered.
Get rid of your bird feeders, advise wildlife experts, who say that's one way to keep birds safe from a new disease.