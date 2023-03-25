Pristine and almost new! Owners of this 5 bedroom, 4 full bath home have spared no expense with their enhancements to this property. In addition to the numerous builder upgrades which include coffered ceiling in the dining room and two-piece crown trim on main floor, owners have installed custom cabinetry in the primary bedroom closet and custom window shutters on the main level. Fenced-in back yard and recently enlarged patio adding 170+/- ft. offer more room for entertaining. Level corner lot makes this one ideal for outdoor recreation. Landscape includes three cherry blossom trees and one pear tree. If clean energy and living Green are important to you, this one is off to a good start with 22 solar panels at 7.48 KW. Per the seller, solar panels produce enough energy to render an average electric monthly bill of $47.00 +/- and sometimes even less! Home has a recreation room upstairs with endless options: a potential 6th bedroom, office space, or theater room; whatever you desire!