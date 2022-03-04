Stunning Lehigh floor plan former model on almost a 1/3 of an acre at The Mills at Rocky River!! Must see! Downstairs features the dining room / office, great room, an arrival center and a nicely appointed kitchen with an island, quartz counters, tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting and stainless steel appliances. Also on the first floor is a bedroom and a full bath. Upstairs features include 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a loft, and a really nice laundry room with tile, sink, cabinets and a washer and dryer. Home includes all of the appliances! The home sites on a large lot that is almost a 1/3 of an acre in size. Beautiful landscaping and whole house irrigation too! Schools are within the community and the amenities in the community are amazing!! Close to shops and highways. Come see this property today!
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $585,000
