Welcome to this spacious, upgraded and well maintained 3-story 5 bed 4 bath home in Parkview Estates. The main level boasts crown molding, entry foyer and dining room w/wainscoting, study w/french doors, family room w/gas fireplace that opens to the kitchen w/oversized granite island, upgraded cabinets, stainless appliances, including french door refrigerator, 36" gas cooktop, wall oven/microwave combo, breakfast area, main level bedroom, full bath and a mudroom. The second level boasts a spacious loft, two large bedrooms connected by a Jack and Jill bath, laundry room w/LG washer and dryer and an expansive primary retreat featuring a sitting room, luxury ensuite w/dual vanities, garden tub, tiled shower, water closet and a huge walk in closet. The third level offers a large bedroom, private bath and walk in closet. Community amenities include a dog park, playground, clubhouse and pool conveniently located across the street. Easy access to shopping, Harrisburg and Concord Mills.