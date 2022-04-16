You have found the FABULOUS home you have been looking for! Why wait to build when you can have a brand new home ready for you to move in! WALKING DISTANCE FROM THE POOL! As you walk in, you'll be enchanted by the open floor plan and amazing office space which is great for working from home opportunities. The kitchen is just a dream! a huge island and plenty of cabinets will complete the list of best kitchen's around. Having a guest bedroom/in law suite on the main is such a plus! Take advantage of the back deck and enjoy family gatherings! as you head upstairs, you'll amazed by the size of the loft and primary bedroom. The laundry room is equipped with cabinets and plenty of space for extra storage. The community is one of a kind. The walking trail and swimming pool will make you feel as if you had landed in a resort somewhere in Mexico! The top rated schools (Elementary and Middle located in neighborhood) are one of the reasons why you'll want to move here. Come see it for yourself!
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $585,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
All events are free to the public.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: For Northwest’s Hubbard, the road to 300 wins has been filled with lessons, blessings
CONCORD — In the winter of 1991, a substitute teacher named Joe Hubbard arrived at Northwest Cabarrus High School.
Every Wednesday from April 13 through May 4, Krispy Kreme will sell a dozen original glazed doughnuts for the price of a gallon of regular gas.
CONCORD – Concord High School’s new football coach is young.
Actor-director Ron Howard had a “family adventure” on the North Carolina coast over the weekend and has been gushing about the experience on social media.
CONCORD – On Wednesday, April 13, at noon, new local retailers will cut the ribbon to officially open the Retail Lab Pop Up Store at the Cabar…
A 19-year-old woman, being held in the Iredell County Detention Center on a murder charge, was found dead Thursday morning, said Sheriff Darren Campbell.
2022 marks the fourth year for the Harrisburg Multicultural Festival - a cultural celebration in Harrisburg Park that spotlights traditional a…
Last Friday I had the pleasure of attending The Chamber’s Legislative Breakfast and moderating the segment for GOP Cabarrus County commissione…