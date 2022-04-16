5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $585,000

You have found the FABULOUS home you have been looking for! Why wait to build when you can have a brand new home ready for you to move in! WALKING DISTANCE FROM THE POOL! As you walk in, you'll be enchanted by the open floor plan and amazing office space which is great for working from home opportunities. The kitchen is just a dream! a huge island and plenty of cabinets will complete the list of best kitchen's around. Having a guest bedroom/in law suite on the main is such a plus! Take advantage of the back deck and enjoy family gatherings! as you head upstairs, you'll amazed by the size of the loft and primary bedroom. The laundry room is equipped with cabinets and plenty of space for extra storage. The community is one of a kind. The walking trail and swimming pool will make you feel as if you had landed in a resort somewhere in Mexico! The top rated schools (Elementary and Middle located in neighborhood) are one of the reasons why you'll want to move here. Come see it for yourself!