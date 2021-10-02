 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $589,000

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $589,000

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $589,000

A truly beautiful home with many upgrades located conveniently in the desirable Wellington Chase neighborhood. An inviting covered porch greets you as you enter a very open floor plan which is great for entertaining family and friends. Main level has a guest bedroom suite, gorgeous gourmet kitchen with huge island open to great room, stone fireplace, butler's pantry, dining room and office...so plenty of space for everyone! Kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets/hardware, tile backsplash, granite countertops, gas cooktop/stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry. Large primary bedroom is upstairs with walk-in closet that connects to laundry room. Other upgrades include: beautiful hardwoods, several tray ceilings, iron spindles, crown moldings in foyer/DR/office, under cabinet lighting, office French doors, prewired for surround sound sound in kitchen/back porch and keyless garage door pad. Enjoy the amazing covered back porch, outdoor stone fireplace and fenced yard while entertaining!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State and Regional News

‘Devastated and heartbroken.’ Girl, 17, and brother, 11, killed in wreck on dark NC road

  • Updated

Family and friends are mourning a 17-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother who died in a collision at a dark, rural intersection south of Monroe on Saturday night. Alexandra Ruiz Diaz and her brother, Luis Miguel Geronimo Diaz, were killed in the wreck, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised several thousand dollars for their funerals before an anonymous donor on Tuesday paid for the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts