5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $589,000

A truly beautiful home with many upgrades located conveniently in the desirable Wellington Chase neighborhood. An inviting covered porch greets you as you enter a very open floor plan which is great for entertaining family and friends. Main level has a guest bedroom suite, gorgeous gourmet kitchen with huge island open to great room, stone fireplace, butler's pantry, dining room and office...so plenty of space for everyone! Kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets/hardware, tile backsplash, granite countertops, gas cooktop/stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry. Large primary bedroom is upstairs with walk-in closet that connects to laundry room. Other upgrades include: beautiful hardwoods, several tray ceilings, iron spindles, crown moldings in foyer/DR/office, under cabinet lighting, office French doors, prewired for surround sound sound in kitchen/back porch and keyless garage door pad. Enjoy the amazing covered back porch, outdoor stone fireplace and fenced yard while entertaining!