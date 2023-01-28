5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $589,605

The Perfect Home for your growing family! The Fenmore features open spaces flooded with light and inviting touches like quartz countertops in the kitchen and all baths, gourmet appliances (with gas cooktop) and beautiful dining areas. Enjoy a little “Me Time” in your spacious Primary Suite featuring a spa-like bath and oversized walk-in shower. Enjoy entertaining friends or family on your oversized rear covered porch. Set the stage for a fun evening in your loft with a perfect nook for cozy movie nights! The first floor comes with its own private bedroom w/ tiled walk-in shower in the bath; the owner's suite, and 3 additional bedrooms, all with walk-in closets plus the loft, on the 2nd floor.