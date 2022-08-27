5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $590,000

STUNNING! describes this 5BR, 4 full BA home in sought after Hunton Forest. This home has all the bells and whistles you need for your family! Gorgeous home with open floor plan, spacious kitchen, tall ceilings, main floor guest room with full bath, large bedrooms and so much more. This home touts crown molding, tray ceilings, granite counters in all bathrooms, stainless steel appliances. Separate vanities in the owner suite, huge closets. This home is also equipped with a 5.1 built in speaker system and 75 inch tv in the living room. TV in the living room conveys along with the 32 inch in bathroom. This home is a MUST SEE!! Conveniently located near the interstate, shopping, dining, schools, and more! Like new inside. You want a new build without the wait, look no further!