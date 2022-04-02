 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $590,000

Are you ready to move into an interior designer's, magazine style home? If there was a picture of the word BREATHTAKING in the dictionary, this home would be there. This home has all the bells and whistles and is move in ready. The 5th bedroom (en-suite) on the main floor will make your guests feel so welcome! The office (also on the main floor) is perfect for working from home opportunities. The chef's kitchen is a dream come true! upgraded with gorgeous Calacatta quartz, backsplash, lighting...master chef's will have nothing on you. The wall paneling throughout the house is so gorgeous and it will take your breath away. All the wall accents were professionally done with the modern living in mind. Walk into the luxurious primary bedroom and bathroom and fall in love! You'll live in a magazine style home. The neighborhood has a resort feel and look and it will bring your summer to a whole new level. Come see it for yourself. It will be glad you did it!

