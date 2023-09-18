This very well-cared-for home offers the perfect balance of indoor/outdoor living in one of the area's most desirable neighborhoods. One of the standout features of the home is its ample space, including a living & dining room, family room w/gas fireplace, gourmet kitchen & island, & casual breakfast area. A main-level bedroom, with a full bathroom just outside the door, is ideally suited for guests or a private office. Upstairs are 4 additional bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, & a huge bonus room perfect for playing, gaming, or movie-watching. But what really sets this home apart is its outdoor living space. The custom-built, covered entertaining area is complete with a built-in grill, concrete bartop, fan & lights throughout, & TV mount up above. With a large fenced yard, long driveway for parking & extended concrete walkways, there's plenty of room to host friends & family. Enjoy being close to the community pool, playground, fitness center, clubhouse, game courts & walking trails!