5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $595,000

Charming full brick home found in the lovely Laurel Park subdivision. Home boasts 5 bedrooms and 3 full and 1 half baths in addition to an owner suite on the main floor. Home has beautiful hardwood floors on the first floor, formals and an additional space that can be used as office/flex space. This can be the perfect home to host dinner parties and guests. Open floorplan and beautiful front porch. Enjoy close proximity to Afton Village shopping center, restaurants, Frank Liske Park and I-85, and Cabarrus County Schools. Come make this your new home and enjoy the neighborhood amenities.