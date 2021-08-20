**PRICE ADJUSTMENT, MOTIVATED SELLERS**Beautiful FULL BRICK, fenced yard, North facing, 5 bed 3 bath home in desirable Christenbury Wood. Bright open floor plan with Bedroom and Full Bath on main floor. Hard wood flooring throughout main level. Tons of storage in the Kitchen and Pantry! Refrigerator to convey. Gas cooktop. Wine rack on the end of the large island. Upstairs you will find a large bonus room and gorgeous Primary Bedroom/Suite with two very spacious closets. One has a built in shoe rack! 3 additional bedrooms as well as Laundry on second level. Backyard is one of the biggest on the street. Property goes beyond fence line, up into the brush just before the tall trees. Gazebo and trampoline will convey. An amazing neighborhood clubhouse that will not disappoint! Amenities include pool, tennis court, basketball court, walking trails, fitness center and playground. Super close to shopping and schools. Conveniently located to all major freeways.
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $639,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Board of Education will discuss the masking situation again at next month’s business meeting. Additionally, they will call the Task Force together to come up with metrics for when students should wear masks and when they should not.
- Updated
George Santayana was a philosopher and professor at Harvard until 1911. A celebrated academic whose students included Robert Frost, T.S. Eliot…
- Updated
Dashawn Gernard Partlow, 26, and Conner Pyle, 23, have been arrested in connection to the case with Partlow being served an outstanding warrant for murder while Pyle was served a warrant for obstruction of justice.
- Updated
The City of Concord held a groundbreaking ceremony with Cabarrus County and LMG for the $70 million dollar development project that was approved last year.
Concord will be one of eight cities state wide to receive Google Fiber.
- Updated
According to U.S. Census Bureau data, Concord is one of the fastest growing cities in the region and is one of the top ten largest cities in the state.
- Updated
CONCORD – After missing last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Independent Tribune’s award-winning football preview section makes i…
Welcome to this unique and charming home in Concord! Four beds, 2.5 baths in the main part of the home and a great 2 car garage with a heated …
- Updated
Cabarrus County Public Health Director Bonnie Coyle warned that the new surge in COVID-19 cases may put more strain on the healthcare system as the Delta variant makes its way through the county.
There is some surprisingly good news for Donald Trump in a new book that, ironically, aims to demonstrate the former president's incompetence.