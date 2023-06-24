The Arlington is an award-winning open floor plan with a two-story family room that allows light to flow from room to room. Conveniently located on the main level is guest bedroom and full bathroom. The kitchen, situated between the family room and the guest bedroom, is optimized for storage and designed for ease of cooking. This open floor plan makes entertaining a breeze. The main suite is located on the second floor and features a large walk-in closet, and a luxurious bath. Rear yard fencing is included!
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $690,300
Related to this story
Most Popular
PRO BASKETBALL: Former Concord and Cox Mill star Leaky Black inks two-way deal with hometown Hornets
North Carolina just keeps on calling Leaky Black’s name.
Much of the Friday Five has been dedicated to new buildings and businesses but today we're are going to talk about old stuff.
For most of Brian Echevarria’s life, he had never thought too much about politics. Besides being a dedicated voter, he never campaigned for ca…
Concord received some national exposure as it was highlighted as part of Fortune’s newly-released list of the “50 Best Places to Live for Families.”
KANNAPOLIS — Heavy rain and run-off is creating flooding issues, according to the city of Kannapolis