Meticulous...is the best way to describe this home! FULL BRICK, culdesac and it shows like a model with beautiful hardwood floors on the main, coffered ceilings in the dining room & master bedroom & a layout filled with attention to detail! This Christenbury Trace home greets you with a covered front porch, an inviting entry, dining room, living room and family room with built-ins. Love to cook & entertain? This home makes that a breeze w/a massive kitchen loaded with gorgeous granite, gas cooktop & all kitchen appliances (including a brand new Bosch dishwasher) convey! Primary bedroom on the Main features an updated bath that will make you feel like you're living in a 5 star hotel! You'll love the custom Archadeck built porch & private backyard oasis w/a WELL DRIVEN sprinkler system. Upstairs you'll love the kids retreat w/ loft, 4 add'l bedrooms, 3 FULL baths & a BONUS room! This home has it all! Top notch Christenbury amenities & low HOA fees are the winning combination!
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $724,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Week 5 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with those ranked in the Independent Tribune's C…
- Updated
A theft ring running out of a house in Harrisburg was located Thursday evening along with $250,000 of retail merchandise by Cabarrus County Sheriff's deputies.
- Updated
The Troutman Police Department arrested a Mooresville man Thursday who is suspected of breaking a glass door at the Iredell-Statesville Schools meeting on Tuesday night.
- Updated
HARRISBURG – The much-anticipated showdown between the Cream of Cabarrus’ top two teams was definitely all “show” for No. 1 Hickory Ridge and …
- Updated
PAGO PAGO, AMERICAN SAMOA -- American Samoa reported its first case of coronavirus on Friday.
- Updated
MOORESVILLE – Mount Pleasant coach Mike Johns knew his team faced an uphill battle on the road Friday night against a tough 4A opponent.
Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 6:
- Updated
The City of Kannapolis released its Christmas event scheduled starting with a kick off at Village Park with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Festival of Lights Saturday, November 20.
CONCORD – The Cabarrus Warriors had been in this position before – just last year, as a matter of fact:
Her fiance, Austin Eskew, said in an interview with NBC News the couple was unvaccinated due to infertility fears she had with the shot.