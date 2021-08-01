5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $749,000

THIS HOME WILL BE SHOWCASED ON A FUTURE EPISODE OF HGTV "HOUSE HUNTERS"!! WOW.. This estate home literally has it all and sits on over 1 acre of land. Beautiful, completely renovated historic home within walking distance of Downtown Concord with amazing kitchen with Thermador gas stove, drawer style microwave & dishwasher. Four beautiful baths with 2 having original floor and wall tile. A downstairs and upstairs master bedroom. Tons of built in's. Original solid wood doors and brass doorknobs. Large solid wood crown moldings and baseboard. Original refinished hardwoods. All floors under carpet are wood. A new 3 car garage with full apartment with kitchen and bath over. An amazing 22,000 gallon salt water pool with unique pool house, along with outside workshop and storage barn. Outside buildings (workshop, pool house & red storage barn) sold as-is. YOU HAVE GOT TO SEE THIS ONE TO BELIEVE HOW BEAUTIFUL THIS PROPERTY IS! And ready to just move in. MULTI FAMILY LIVING!!!