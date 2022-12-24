 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Independent Tribune is partnering with The Hemp Doctor who is sponsoring 275 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $794,800

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $794,800

This Gorgeous award-winning open floor plan features a two-story family room that allows light to flow from room to room. Conveniently located on the main level is a bedroom and bath as well as a flex room. The kitchen, situated between the family room and game room, is optimized for storage and designed for ease of cooking. This open floor plan makes entertaining a breeze. The main suite is located on the second floor and features a large walk-in closet, a luxurious bath and shower. Rear fenced yard!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2023 NFL mock draft: First-round projections

2023 NFL mock draft: First-round projections

With four weeks remaining in the NFL's regular season, the Houston Texans are an odds-on favorite to secure the top overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. This shouldn't surprise anyone. Most of us expected the Texans to be the worst team in the league. The intrigue currently comes with three potential playoff teams possibly picking in the top five. One of those teams (Eagles) have already ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts