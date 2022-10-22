 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $799,600

This Gorgeous award-winning open floor plan features a two-story family room that allows light to flow from room to room. Conveniently located on the main level is a bedroom and bath as well as a flex room. The kitchen, situated between the family room and game room, is optimized for storage and designed for ease of cooking. This open floor plan makes entertaining a breeze. The main suite is located on the second floor and features a large walk-in closet, a luxurious bath and shower. Home is Under Construction.

