Don't miss this rare opportunity in Allen Mills! Situated on a coveted corner lot, on almost 1/3 acre, a large extended driveway greets you as you approach. Once inside, this meticulously maintained property turns on the charm, welcoming you with an open floor plan, extensive crown molding, and upgrades throughout. With a spacious kitchen, butler pantry, covered back porch, and bedroom/full bath on main level, you have plenty of room for entertaining year-round. Upstairs you'll find 4 additional bedrooms, a gorgeous primary bath, bonus room, and loft! Each garage is fully insulated with plenty of space and storage, and the one-car garage has an epoxy finish for you to enjoy. Allen Mills is located in the highly desirable Cox Mill area, offers a quick commute to Charlotte and is convenient to all major highways, shopping, dining, entertainment and more!
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $840,000
District: Cabarrus County
