5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $879,000

Welcome to the sought after gated Christenbury Hall Community. Oversized private lot nestled away in a gated community at the end of a cul-de-sac. Open floor plan with outstanding quality and craftsmanship. Stunning Classica custom built 5 bedroom and 3.5 bath home with extensive moldings and trims, two laundry rooms, planation shutters, decorators Kitchen with a stunning Island, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry and backsplash. Main level Master bedroom suite with tray ceiling with lots of natural light, walk in closet and a beautiful master bathroom. Upper level is spacious with loft, study and 4 bedrooms(one can easily be an oversized bonus room). Manicured yard with covered(shiplap ceiling) and uncovered living areas. Plenty of room to add a pool and additional outdoor living spaces. Community offers great amenities including Clubhouse, fitness center, pool, tennis courts, basketball court, walking trails and so much more. The crawl space is an encapsulated heated/cooled space. Sellers will entertain selling home furnished. A Must see!!!