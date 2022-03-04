5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $990,000

This "tennis lovers" renovated custom home, located on 3 acres, offers both privacy and community just 5 minutes from Atrium Health and hwy 85. Chef worthy kitchen with keeping room flows onto screened porch and lighted sport court for tennis, basketball, soccer etc. Dual primary suites on the main floor and 2nd floor and additional bedrooms all feature amazing storage with walk-in closets. Separate living quarters join from the rear foyer featuring kitchenette and full bath for visiting guests or live in nanny. Formal and informal spaces offer a flexible floor-plan to suit all of your needs. Enjoy nature throughout the yard with garden areas, treehouse, creekside and fenced areas. This home is perfect for a family who loves to enjoy both private family fun and entertain friends! Convenient to Cannon School, and downtown Concord (Ranked by HGTV as "One of America's Most Charming Small Town Down-Towns), and soon you will fall in love too!