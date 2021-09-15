5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $995,000

This custom Simonini Home in sought-after gated Christenbury Hall is truly stunning and lives large. This nationally award-winning "Fairmont" plan is a master-down home with extensive, multi-functional office/ tech spaces and is a dream to the buyer looking for space to entertain with an amazing first floor living area that stretches the length of the home. The English country inspired brick exterior opens to a study/dining entry, offers an impeccable chef's kitchen with a massive island, custom wine/butlery, and walk-in pantry. Tucked away privately is a luxurious master suite/ spa like bath and an impressive mud room and laundry area. Upstairs is a loft, a bonus, and four additional bedrooms, all with en suite access. Outside, be prepared to be blown away by the custom hardscape, the fire pit, private backyard with trees and privacy and cul-de-sac privacy. Enjoy million dollar Christenbury amenities, stellar schools, and low Cabarrus taxes- and just minutes away from I-85, 4-85!