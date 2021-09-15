This custom Simonini Home in sought-after gated Christenbury Hall is truly stunning and lives large. This nationally award-winning "Fairmont" plan is a master-down home with extensive, multi-functional office/ tech spaces and is a dream to the buyer looking for space to entertain with an amazing first floor living area that stretches the length of the home. The English country inspired brick exterior opens to a study/dining entry, offers an impeccable chef's kitchen with a massive island, custom wine/butlery, and walk-in pantry. Tucked away privately is a luxurious master suite/ spa like bath and an impressive mud room and laundry area. Upstairs is a loft, a bonus, and four additional bedrooms, all with en suite access. Outside, be prepared to be blown away by the custom hardscape, the fire pit, private backyard with trees and privacy and cul-de-sac privacy. Enjoy million dollar Christenbury amenities, stellar schools, and low Cabarrus taxes- and just minutes away from I-85, 4-85!
5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $995,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Cabarrus County School Board updated its COVID-19 protocol on Monday night for quarantining students, faculty and staff members.
- Updated
Week 4 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus…
- Updated
CONCORD – In a public vs. private school battle of Cabarrus County football programs, the Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Cabarrus Warriors thr…
- Updated
The Concord Police Department completed a two-year undercover investigation into a trafficking organization the department claims was supplying cocaine to Concord and Kannapolis.
CONCORD – The biggest story line among national pundits about today’s New York Jets-Carolina Panthers game is once-highly touted quarterback S…
- Updated
Some of the first construction in the Farmington development that straddles the Cabarrus-Mecklenburg county line in Harrisburg is set to begin soon.
At 3 p.m. Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to offer North Carolinians an update on the state's progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Coleman powers way as Trojans top previously unbeaten Tigers for first win of season
- Updated
CONCORD – Bouncing off a Mount Pleasant lineman inside the 10-yard line and finding a seam to the end zone, Nzai Coleman’s second touchdown wi…
- Updated
A former Hickory High teacher has been arrested on 20 counts of statutory rape dating back to 2015.
- Updated
The latest figures released by the Cabarrus Health Alliance and Atrium Health show the number of COVID-19 patients on life support has increas…