5 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $3,200,000

Architectural Oasis on 4.28 acres in Cornelius! A total of over 8,000 heated sq ft w/ over 11,000 sq ft under roof! Newly built Carriage House completed in 2021 along with pool house addition! Full, finished walk-out basement. Gourmet kitchen, Blue Star appliances, oversized honed granite island, copper farmhouse/prep sinks, walk-in pantry, soaring cathedral ceilings, owner's spa complete with steam shower & sauna, huge walk-in closets, sunken planter/koi pond atrium at foyer, amazing entertaining spaces, expansive screened porch w/ fireplace and 12' bi-fold doors, heated tile floors, large heated salt-water pool & spa, large outdoor pavilion w/ fireplace and built-ins, 1/2 basketball court, 5-car garage space, storage galore, rustic wine cellar, waterfall-fed decked exterior koi pond, and so much more! Tucked back 200 yds off of Bailey Road. Within walking distance to schools, parks, and greenways! Lambs and chickens sold separately.

