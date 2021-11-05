5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,049,000

This Beautiful Southern-Style Home, just a Mile from Downtown Davidson, sits on one of the Largest Lots in Davidson's St. Albans Neighborhood & is complete with Relaxing Outdoor Living Space & a Convenient Apartment above the Garage. / Large Welcoming Front Porch / Spacious Open Floor Plan / Elegant Details including 10' Ceilings, Extensive Crown Moulding & Plantation Shutters / Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, & a Long Island with Bar Top Seating / Hardwood Floors / Main-level Primary Suite with Direct Deck Access, a Huge Closet & Spa-like Bath with Dual Vanities / Large Upstairs Loft perfect for a Game Room / Second Level Porch / 3 Generously Sized Secondary Bedrooms with Walk-in Closets / Peaceful Screened Porch & Large Deck / Finished Apt with a Full Kitchen & Bath is the perfect Guest House or Home Office / Walk to your Favorite Shops & Restaurants, Enjoy Community Events & Cheer on the Local Sports Teams / Just a short drive to Lake Norman