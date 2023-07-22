Welcome home!! This home has it all...only three year old Saussy Burbank home with an existing building warranty. You can live in a nearly new home with a very open floor plan that is walkable to Davidson with an amazing backyard. This 5 bedroom 4.5 bathroom home is gorgeous with coffered ceilings, beautiful built in shelves, barn doors, fireplace and much more! The backyard is truly an oasis with a large rectangular salt water pool with a pool shelf and hot tub surrounded by white travertine. Huge screened in porch to enjoy dinner or relax on outdoor furniture and enjoy the sound of he pool waterfall. The backyard is lined with trees including 5 palm trees and rose bushes. Short walk to downtown Davidson, attend a Davidson Wildcat game, enjoy a restaurant and walk home or take in a movie or listen to music on the green. This home is off the famous iconic Pine Road in Davidson in the Davidson Hall subdivision. Move-in-Ready. Agent owned.