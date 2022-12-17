 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,997,000

5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,997,000

Modern Farmhouse style 2 story home being built by award winning Plattner Custom Builders, boasting 4 BRs, 5 full & 2 half baths & a 3 car gar. The open concept home's exterior features a combination of Hardcoat Stucoo & hardboard siding. High efficiency windows & doors, foam insulation & a sealed crawlspace a just a few of the special features in this home. 1st flr. Primary Suite w/ spa bath & walk-in custom closet. Kitchen w/custom cabinetry, large island & Quartz countertops and a large walk-in pantry w/finished cabinetry. The main level FR w/a beautiful fpl. offers the perfect gathering spot for family fun. There is also an Study on the main level. Laundry rm. w/custom cabinetry. Drop Zone area at the garage entry finish the main level. The 2nd floor boasts 3 lge BRS, each w/an on-suite bath. The large Bonus Room, Loft and an additional powder room are ideal for teens and their friends to hang out or maybe sleep over.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts