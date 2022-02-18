Gorgeous English Tudor to be built by Constructing Up, LLC in fabulous Davidson location! This grand estate is filled with beautiful details and an open floor plan on an acre lot! Gourmet kitchen with large waterfall quartz island, custom cabinetry and high end appliances opening to dining area. Huge great room with fireplace! Spacious primary bedroom retreat on the main level and another bedroom/office. Upstairs holds three more bedrooms and a bonus room. Enjoy an outdoor paradise on the screened porch with fireplace as well as the outdoor kitchen on the patio including a grill, sink and refrigerator. This home is the ultimate in luxury in a fantastic location close to shopping and dining. Have it all in one package. Call for more details!
5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $2,071,000
